AEW makes a huge announcement on Jay White after he gets injured

Earlier this week, AEW revealed that Jay White had been incapacitated by a heel group he had been feuding with since the end of last year. Now, the Tony Khan-led company has made a major announcement regarding The Switchblade's future.

On the April 2 edition of Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling commentary team revealed that Jay White had been ambushed by The Death Riders off-screen, disclosing that the attack had resulted in the New Zealander being ruled out of the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. He has been replaced by the company's latest acquisition, Kevin Knight, whom White defeated in the 28-year-old's AEW Collision debut last month.

The self-proclaimed "catalyst of professional wrestling" is reportedly dealing with a legitimate injury and is seemingly set to undergo surgery. While this appears to be the reason why All Elite Wrestling booked Jay White to be victimized by The Death Riders in a behind-the-scenes assault, the company's recent X post revealed that fans would hear from King Switch tonight on Collision.

White was supposed to face Will Ospreay in the quarterfinal of the tournament at Dynasty 2025. Kevin Knight is now slated to take his spot against The Aerial Assassin.

Match card for AEW Dynasty 2025

AEW will be headed to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to host this year's edition of the Dynasty pay-per-view this Sunday. Several high-stakes bouts have been announced for the show already, featuring many of the company's fan favorites.

Check out the match card for the event below:

Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight (Men's Owen Hart Cup Quarterfinal Match)

Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe (Men's Owen Hart Cup Quarterfinal Match)

Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart (Women's Owen Hart Cup Quarterfinal Match)

''Hangman'' Adam Page vs. Wild Card (Men's Owen Hart Cup Quarterfinal Match)

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido (Title vs. Mask match for the ROH World Championship)

The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Learning Tree (World Tag Team Championship match)

Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole (TNT Championship match; No time limit and no outside interference)

The Death Riders (c) vs. Rated FTR (World Trios Championship match)

Kenny Omega (c) vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet (Three-way match for the International Championship)

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland (AEW World Championship match)

Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne (All Elite Wrestling Women's World Championship match)

It remains to be seen which stars advance in the 2025 Men's and Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments to earn a shot at the respective world titles at All In: Texas.

