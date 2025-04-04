Former World Champion replaced at AEW Dynasty 2025 due to unfortunate reason - Reports

AEW is gearing up for a big weekend as Tony Khan presents his second annual Dynasty pay-per-view. The big event will feature notable title matches, plus the first-round matches in The Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments. Sources just revealed the scoop on a major change to Dynasty and creative plans for the summer.

Ad

Jay White was originally scheduled to compete in the Owen Hart Cup this year, but he suffered what is believed to be a broken hand that needs surgery. The Wrestling Observer adds that White vs. Ospreay was planned for Dynasty.

Owen Hart will be honored by AEW again this year with the fourth annual men's and women's tournaments held with his wife and children. The Owen Cup quarterfinal bouts set for Dynasty are Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight, Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher, and Mercedes Moné vs. Julia Hart. The first round will later wrap with Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz, Thunder Rosa vs. Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron vs. Athena, Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita, and Adam Page vs. a Wild Card entrant.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

The Aerial Assassin will now face The Jet at Dynasty. AEW went with Ospreay vs. Knight when plans changed due to White's injury. It remains to be seen if there will be a big upset, but it was noted that Knight now has all eyes on him as he replaces White in what would likely have been a classic against Ospreay.

Switchblade's injury was blamed on The Death Riders in the storylines, but this is a legitimate injury. While no timeline has been confirmed for the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion's return, it was noted that the hope is that he will not have to be sidelined for a significant period.

Ad

AEW Dynasty PPV updated lineup for Sunday

10 matches are now official for AEW's second annual Dynasty pay-per-view. Below is the updated lineup:

Men's Owen Cup Quarterfinals: Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight Men's Owen Cup Quarterfinals: Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher Women's Owen Cup Quarterfinals: Mercedes Moné vs. Julia Hart Title vs. Mask: ROH World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Bandido International Championship Three-Way: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet World Trios Championship: The Death Riders (c) vs. Rated FTR World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Learning Tree TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole (No time limit, no outside interference) Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

Ad

Expand Tweet

Dynasty 2025 will take place this Sunday, April 6, at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Zero Hour pre-show will begin at 6:30 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More