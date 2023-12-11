Jon Moxley officially set to compete for a brand new title outside AEW

Former WWE and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in a three-way match against two of the best wrestlers in the world to determine a brand-new Global Champion outside the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Jon Moxley has risen to become one of the most prominent wrestlers in the world today, from his glory days in WWE all the way to his incredible AEW run. Apart from these two major promotions, Mox's impeccable love for pro wrestling also takes him to various indie and Japanese wrestling promotions.

The former three-time AEW World Champion has made a name for himself in New Japan Pro Wrestling as well. Recently, the NJPW Chairman, Naoki Sugabayashi, announced a brand new title named the "IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship." He stated the following:

"In 2024 our presence will grow not just in the UK and the US, but throughout all of Europe, the rest of Asia and Oceania."

Moreover, the new IWGP Global champion will be crowned at the upcoming NJPW Wrestle Kingdom event in January 2024. The title holder will be decided in a three-way match featuring AEW's Jon Moxley against Will Ospreay and David Finlay.

Although the match has only been announced recently, Moxley was involved in a feud with Ospreay and David Finlay for the past few months. It will be interesting to see who walks out as the inaugural champion.

Jon Moxley's next match in the AEW Continental Classic

Apart from his involvement on the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom match card, Jon Moxley is also one of the competitors in the ongoing 12-man AEW Continental Classic tournament.

Mox has won three consecutive matches in the Gold League of the tournament against the likes of Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, and Rush. Next week on AEW Dynamite, Moxley is slated to take on Swerve Strickland in his next match.

Fans have been clamoring and can't wait for the Swerve vs. Mox dream match ever since the announcement. Henceforth, it remains to be seen who takes the upper hand in the ongoing tournament.

