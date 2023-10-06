Jon Moxley opens up about his commentary at AEW WrestleDream, calls himself "completely unqualified"

AEW star Jon Moxley had quite the return from injury at WrestleDream last Sunday. While he was not cleared to compete as he was coming back from a concussion he suffered at the hands of Rey Fenix, he took to commentary.

Moxley was also in the soup as he went overboard a few times when he used curse words on commentary. He later revealed how that led to him getting fined by AEW.

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Moxley revealed what he thought about his commentary role at WrestleDream.

“It was pretty fun. It’s actually a lot harder than you think. I remember doing it once or twice in WWE–there’s guys on the headset, counting down, camera shots, video packages, and you don’t want to talk while anyone else is talking. There is a lot of traffic to navigate. Hopefully, I didn’t make the other three guys’ lives more difficult,” said Jon.

He further expressed how lucky he has been as he continues to do roles that are new to him.

“I’ve been paid to star in a movie, and I’m not a real actor. I got paid to write a book and I’m not a real writer. I’m barely a real wrestler. So this is another thing that someone paid me to do that I am completely unqualified to do. I don’t know how I keep getting so lucky,” Mox concluded. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

It's fair to say that Moxley did a very good job on commentary despite his humble statement, as fans have praised his role at AEW WrestleDream.

Renee Paquette praises Jon Moxley for his commentary

Jon Moxley impressed a lot of people when he took on the role of a commentator at AEW WrestleDream.

One of the people that he managed to impress the most is none other than his wife, AEW backstage personality Renee Paquette.

During the WrestleDream pay-per-view, Renee took to Twitter and gushed about how her husband was doing a great job on the microphone.

“Jon on commentary 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 what can’t this hunk do?!?” tweeted Renee.

Despite being a success on the mic, Jon Moxley will want to make his comeback to the ring soon and start doing what he does best.

What do you think of Jon Moxley, the commentator? Let us know in the comments below.