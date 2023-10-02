Renee Paquette praises Jon Moxley's commentary at AEW WrestleDream

AEW star Jon Moxley’s wife Renee Paquette couldn’t stop gushing at her husband’s new role at WrestleDream.

Moxley took on the mantle of a commentator, after he made his surprise return after suffering a concussion at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, where he lost his International title to Rey Fenix.

After seeing him take to commentary like a duck to water, Paquette took to Twitter and had this to say:

“Jon on commentary 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 what can’t this hunk do?!?”

While Moxley was great on the commentary desk, he revealed that he was fined by AEW, presumably for using foul language during the Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Barnett Match, which took place on Zero Hour.

Moxley, during the match, stated that fans were "getting this s**t for free." He slipped up once again during the Wheeler Yuta vs. Ricky Starks match, when he said, "Pay for that s**t."

While it is not yet known how much money Moxley was fined, one can only speculate. Jon is known to be one of the most volatile characters in AEW, and this latest incident only goes on to prove that point.

What do you think of Jon Moxley’s new role? Sound off in the comments section below.