Jon Moxley pins former WWE superstar to win GCW title ahead of AEW All Out 

Jon Moxley defeated Matt Cardona to become the new Game Changer Wrestling World Champion.

The GCW promotion held The Art of War Games event on Saturday night that featured an open challenge from Matt Cardona for his Championship. Initially, Frank The Clown answered the challenge, but it became a mere squash match that saw the IMPACT Wrestling star hitting him with his belt to retain the title.

The aftermath saw G-Raver come down to the ring with a group of druids only to leave Cardona with one druid.

Much to everyone's surprise, the druid hit the IMPACT Wrestling star with a Paradigm Shift while revealing himself to be Jon Moxley in the process. The AEW Star then delivered another Paradigm Shift onto the tube light to pin Cardona in the middle of the ring.

Fans were left in a state of shock after witnessing an unexpected swerve. But Jon Moxley's championship celebration was cut short by none other than GCW's heart and soul, Nick Gage.

Both men gave a buzzworthy staredown before Moxley grabbed the mic and invited the death-match wrestling legend to AEW.

However, Nick Gage stated that since Jon Moxley is the GCW Champion, the title should be defended in this promotion only. Gage then announced that he will be facing Moxley for the GCW World Championship at the upcoming show in New Jersey on October 9th. The seeds for this match were already planted earlier this year when the two engaged in multiple brawls.

Given both men's violent nature in the ring, their upcoming clash is set to raise the bar for death-match wrestling.

Jon Moxley will be in action at AEW All Out

Jon Moxley has been a workhorse for AEW!

At AEW All Out, Jon Moxley will square off against NJPW star Satoshi Kojima. The former AEW World Champion was originally slated to face Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP Championship. However, the latter's schedule prevented the match from happening.

Nevertheless, Kojima is considered one of the most accomplished wrestlers of NJPW. Having him against Jon Moxley will be a treat for die-hard wrestling fans.

