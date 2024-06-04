Jon Moxley played a major role in former WWE World Heavyweight Champion signing with AEW

According to a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Jon Moxley had a big hand in bringing him to AEW. The star in question here is Christian Cage.

Christian returned to the ring for WWE at the 2021 Royal Rumble and fans had hoped to see more of him in the promotion. However, he didn't stay in the company after his Royal Rumble appearance. The star then left for AEW where he is now the leader of The Patriarchy stable and was until recently the TNT Champion.

On the recent edition of Insight with Chris Van Vliet's podcast, Christian Cage revealed that Jon Moxley urged him to talk to Tony Khan after departing from WWE.

He said, “I think we were back and forth a little bit and we never got as far as numbers or anything like that. I think it was more like scheduling stuff like what I was willing to do. I think we were trying to get some traction there."

He continued that Jon Moxley called him and said that he should call Tony Khan since he was not in a contract with WWE.

"A friend of mine, Jon Moxley, called me and we were talking and when he found out that I wasn’t signed he was blown away by that. And he said you should have a conversation with Tony Khan. I was like, I don’t know. And he said, Well, you’re actually an idiot if you don’t, you hold all the cards here. He said you have the ability to pick where you refinish your career.” [H/T chrisvanvliet.com]

Bully Ray praises Christian Cage's heel character in AEW

Speaking on the Busted Open After Dark podcast, wrestling veteran Bully Ray had some good remarks on Christian Cage's performance as a heel in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

He praised the two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion's negative persona and stated that he displays all the characteristics of a true heel.

The former AEW TNT Champion recently had a match against Swerve Strickland at Double or Nothing for the AEW World Championship. He failed to capture the title from his opponent.