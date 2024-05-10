WWE Hall of Famer says AEW star Christian Cage has "no redeeming qualities"

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently spoke about AEW star Christain Cage's heel work in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Christain Cage joined All Elite Wrestling in 2021 and would go on to join Jungle Boy (Jack Perry) and Luchasaurus (Killswitch). However, he shockingly turned heel on Jungle Boy in June 2022 and has stayed as a bad guy ever since. The heel turn allowed the veteran to capture the TNT Championship two times.

The former WWE Champion currently leads The Patriarchy faction, which involves Killswitch, Nick Wayne, and Shayna Wayne. Christain recently returned to AEW TV and has been named as the next challenger for Swerve Strickland's AEW World Championship at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event.

Speaking on the Busted Open After Dark podcast, Bully Ray heaped praise on Christain Cage for playing a great heel.

"If you were listening to Busted Open this morning; you heard JBL use the exact same terminology as I do when describing a heel. No redeeming qualities. Zero. Christian has no redeeming qualities; there is not one thing about Christian that you should like, and if anybody says, 'Oh, I love Christian because he plays such a great bad guy!" Well, you're not playing a good enough bad guy if people say that they love to hate you," he said.[H/T:WrestlingInc]

Bully Ray also shared his thoughts on Swerve Strickland vs. Christain Cage for the AEW World Title

Swerve Strickland is set to defend his AEW World Title at Double or Nothing against one of the biggest heels in Christain Cage. Speaking on Busted Open After Dark, Bully Ray addressed the upcoming matchup.

The WWE Hall of Famer noted how Christain Cage being a heel would be beneficial for Swerve Strickland as it would turn him into a big babyface during the match.

"Swerve and Christian will be good in many ways. Obviously, with Christian being a stone cold—not Steve Austin, but a stone cold heel—it will make Swerve that much bigger of a babyface. So if you were ever on the fence about Swerve, you can't be on the fence about Swerve against Christian. Christian is entirely too hated, and thus you're going to want to love Swerve. Also from an in-ring psychological point of view, Christian is the smartest guy that Swerve has ever been in the ring with," said Ray. H/T:[WrestlingInc]

Christain Cage recently lost his AEW TNT Championship to Adam Copeland. It will be interesting to see if the company decides to put the World Championship on The Patriarchy leader at Double or Nothing.