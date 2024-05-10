Major ex-WWE star could become AEW world champion, says legend, after Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland is the current AEW World Champion, having defeated Samoa Joe in a heated battle at Dynasty. He is now in a feud with Christian Cage and The Patriarchy. The fresh salvo in this feud was shot with the Champion being betrayed by his backup, members of the Mogul Embassy.

Strickland has to contend with the Leader of the Patriarchy in a match for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming special Double or Nothing, set to take place in Las Vegas.

Former WWE and ECW wrestler Tommy Dreamer thinks this feud could see Christian, the former TNT Champion as the new World Champion, and he said it in as many words during a conversation on Busted Open.

"I, 100%, can see Christian as a World Champion. Not that it's taking away from Swerve's run, there's an interesting aspect about this. Because people like, 'Oh!, This will be an easy victory for Swerve.' Not at all. This will get Swerve over to a higher point of his career."

Expand Tweet

Swerve and Christian have excellent mic skills and are great in the ring, promising a great experience for the fans.

Swerve Strickland breaks silence on startling betrayal

The feud began after Strickland expressed his displeasure with the Young Bucks, Jack Perry, and the Elite attacking Tony Khan on Dynamite during an in-ring promo of Collision. On one episode of Dynamite, The Bucks sent in Cage and the Patriarchy to attack Strickland while The Realest waited for the announcement of his opponent at Double or Nothing.

Prince Nana was administered a Wayne's World. Cage reminded Strickland of their failed partnership when they lost their Coffin Match against Sting and Darby Allin at All In 2023 in London.

The storyline has taken a startling turn, with Strickland's Mogul Embassy, comprising Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, and Brian Cage betraying the current AEW World Champion with a beat-down on an episode of Dynamite.

Swerve Strickland is awaiting his match with Cage at Double or Nothing, and he has something in mind for the Mogul Embassy. After the horrific attack that he went through, he took to his social account to speak out about what he experienced.

"Fake friends."

Expand Tweet

How will Swerve Strickland fare in his match against Christian Cage? That's what fans will find out at Double or Nothing.