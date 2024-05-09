"He was limited beforehand" - WWE veteran praises Christian Cage's career-best run in AEW

A WWE Hall of Famer recently gave props to Christian Cage for having a career breakthrough in All Elite Wrestling.

Edge and Christian aka E&C are best known for their tag team run in the Stamford-based promotion. The two men have won the WWE World Tag Team Championship a whopping seven times.

Captain Charisma joined Tony Khan's promotion in 2021 under the ring name Christian Cage. Interestingly, his real-life best friend would follow suit in 2023 under his real name, Adam Copeland.

The former TNT Champion's character in AEW took a sharp turn in 2022. He went from being a mentor to Jungle Boy to a conniving and vicious heel. Cage's new persona thrives on mind games.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, The Rated-R Superstar revealed how Christian Cage's heel turn has been praised for being one of the most entertaining and detestable angles in AEW currently. Adam Copeland believes that the 50-year-old veteran was limited to exploring his gimmick in WWE or any other promotion, however, he is doing the best work of his career in Tony Khan's promotion.

"I think so. And that's only because I do feel like he was limited beforehand. Throughout the years, I think, again, you keep hitting the glass ceiling and some will break through, but I don't think it was ever meant for him to break through and that has got to be frustrating," Copeland said. [H/T: CVV]

Watch the full interview below:

Former WWE Champion Adam "Edge" Copeland on Christian Cage mocking dead relatives in AEW

As of now, Cage leads a stable called The Patriarchy and uses his associate Killswitch (fka Luchasaurus) to do much of the dirty work while claiming the spotlight for himself.

During the same conversation, Adam Copeland addressed what it feels like to see his real-life best friend speak ill of the dead on AEW TV. The former WWE World Champion said:

"And I think that was a happy accident. I think like so many things that end up working. It just ended up being a happy accident and then you start to like go oh, well if this person will be that. And I am in virgin territory for that, never met my dad. Are you kidding? Like he's gonna have a field day with this." [H/T: CVV]

The Rated-R Superstar defeated Captain Charisma in an "I Quit" match on the March 20 episode of Dynamite to become the new TNT Champion. Cage returned after almost two months to challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship on May 25th at the Double or Nothing event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback