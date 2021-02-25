"I think he's going to take off" - Jon Moxley praises two AEW stars

Jon Moxley is one of the top stars of AEW. He held the AEW World Championship for the most part of last year, with his reign coming to an end after nine months. Recently, he named two young stars that he believes have the most potential to succeed.

Jon Moxley has competed with several different wrestlers during his long and illustrious career. He has gained enough experience to know who's good and who isn't.

In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, Jon Moxley discussed a variety of subjects and talked about two young up-and-coming stars. One of the stars he mentioned was Will Hobbs. The former AEW World Champion had this to say:

“Will Hobbs has got a lot to bring to the table. I think he’s going to take off and, when it hits with him, it’ll hit, you know, you’ll be like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s got definitely got something that I can see’.”

Check out our own @WrestlingGary's interview with @AEW's @JonMoxley!



Jon discusses his upcoming Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, the potential for a WWE/AEW partnership, where the "Forbidden Door" could take him and much more!https://t.co/ZRyjKZ4EOa — Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) February 23, 2021

Jon Moxley was set to work alongside Will Hobbs in a tag team match on an episode of AEW Dynamite during his feud with Team Taz. But due to Lance Archer coming in contact with someone who had COVID-19, the match was removed from the card.

Former AEW Champion Jon Moxley also praised Ricky Starks

Ricky Starks

Ricky Starks is another young AEW talent who has caught the eyes of fans and wrestlers alike. Even before joining AEW, Starks made his name in NWA where he was the inaugural NWA Television Champion.

Starks first appeared in AEW as part of the open challenge that Cody conducted for the TNT Championship. He was soon signed to a contract and joined Team Taz.

Advertisement

Jon Moxley also mentioned Ricky Starks when he was discussing some of the future stars of AEW. He even placed him on the top of the list of wrestlers who could become huge stars in the future:

I’ll tell you a guy, though, that I’d say probably is at the top of that list – is Ricky Starks. Ricky Starks is right there already, and I got the opportunity to work with him a little bit and see his mindset, and his maturity level and so forth. Obviously he’s got the talent in the ring, and the charisma and all that stuff, you know, certain package he brings to the table. From my experience working with him a tad, I think he’s got the brain and the mindset is already there, too. To me, he’s already there. He’s already ready. So I think Ricky Starks is going to climb the ladder faster than you might have expected if you’re not paying attention.

Moxley and Starks have faced each other in a no disqualification tag match on Dynamite. They had some brutal exchanges in that encounter and Starks truly proved his worth in that match.

Advertisement

Starks had been praised by multiple wrestling stars in recent months and the future looks bright for him in AEW.