Jon Moxley promises "a broken f**king face" for his rival after huge AEW stipulation match is announced

The war between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club is becoming more violent, and it seems that Jon Moxley is looking to escalate the level of violence even more after a challenge was laid out for him.

Following the brutal assault on Konosuke Takeshita on the April 26th edition of Dynamite, Kenny Omega challenged the BCC and specifically Moxley to prove how tough he really is.

The cameras might have stopped rolling on TBS, but the arena footage caught Omega challenging Jon Moxley to a match where he can't run, can't hide, and will be locked inside a cage with him.

Upon hearing about the challenge, Moxley responded during a backstage promo that was posted to AEW's Twitter account, which you can see below:

“I know a lot about the taste of blood. [Konosuke] Takeshita, yours tastes like amateur, yours tastes like fear, fear of being great, fear of reaching your true potential, and tastes a lot like Kenny Omega’s. Kenny, compadre, my old friend, you want to step in a cage with Jon Moxley? You want to put yourself locked in a cage with animals like the BCC? I guarantee you, I promise you, you’re going to walk out of that building with a broken heart and a broken f**king face.” [0:45-1:26]

Fans will have to tune into AEW Rampage to see if the match between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega gets sanctioned, and if it does, where and when it will take place will also be announced soon.

Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega have a long history together in AEW

Since Jon Moxley hopped over the guardrail at Double or Nothing 2019, his and Kenny Omega's careers have been forever linked, with the two men taking each other to hell and back on multiple occasions.

Mox and Omega were meant to face each other at the first-ever All Out event in 2019, but an injury forced the match to be pushed back to the first-ever Full Gear that November. In the time between the two shows, their feud escalated to a point where their "Lights Out" match at Full Gear saw barbed wire, broken glass, and mousetraps being used.

Gem @Gemma38321356 Full Gear 2019. Lights out match. My favourite Kenny Omega Vs Jon Moxley Match. The hell these two put each other through. @KennyOmegamanX Full Gear 2019. Lights out match. My favourite Kenny Omega Vs Jon Moxley Match. The hell these two put each other through. @KennyOmegamanX https://t.co/RbAEa7RBhp

The two men then went on to feud over the AEW World Championship in 2020 and 2021, which eventually ended in the now infamous Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match. Despite the underwhelming post-match angle, it has since gone down as one of the most violent title matches in All Elite Wrestling history.

Do you think Tony Khan will sanction this match? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes