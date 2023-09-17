Jon Moxley is ready to be paraded around like a show pony if AEW does one thing: "I'd like to see that happen"

AEW Star Jon Moxley is one of the biggest names in the world of professional Wrestling today.

The three-time All Elite Wrestling World Champion has traveled across the globe, winning championships and accolades in every promotion. Mox has also worked in WWE, becoming a Grand Slam champion in the Stamford-based company.

During a recent interview with ESPN Cincinnati's 1530, Moxley spoke about the possibility of an AEW pay-per-view in his hometown of Cincinnati.

The former WWE Champion said that he would do whatever it takes to make it happen, even if it meant being paraded around like a show pony to sell tickets.

“Yeah, I’d be all for that, you know. I’d do whatever is necessary. They can parade me around like a show pony and sell tickets if they need to, but I’d be all for that. I’d like to see that happen." Jon Moxley said. (H/T Fightful )

While the Jacksonville-based company has held its weekly show Dynamite in Cincinnati multiple times, it is yet to hold a pay-per-view in the Queen City. Judging by his comments, it seems the Cincinnati native is 'all in' for a major AEW event in his hometown.

AEW International Champion Jon Moxley details his last conversations with Vince McMahon

Moxley joined WWE in 2011 and had an eight-year run in the company under the name Dean Ambrose, during which he held all the major titles in the company. The Lunatic Fringe left the Stamford-based promotion in 2019 and joined AEW, where he is currently a top star.

Speaking on The Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Jon Moxley revealed he had not talked to Vince McMahon since he left the company and shared details about their last conversation.

“I think it’s kind of our thing. We take a lot of pride in our work and our work ethic and our standard that we set ourselves to, and the way we do the job. To be one of those guys that’s like reliable kind of always there. The downside is it’s very, very easy to take you for granted. In the last conversation I had with Vince McMahon, like real conversation, he straight up told me, ‘We took you for granted’. Soon, I was gone. Never talked to him again.” Jon Moxley said. [H/T Wrestletalk ]

Jon Moxley recently became the AEW International Championship after defeating Orange Cassidy in a title match at All Out pay-per-view.

