Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette make a surprising appearance at a non-AEW show

Former WWE and AEW world champion, Jon Moxley, along with his wife, Renee Paquette, appeared at a wrestling event outside Tony Khan's promotion and also congratulated a newly signed All Elite wrestler on her emphatic victory.

Ever since signing with AEW in its initial year, Jon Moxley seemingly enjoys wrestling even more than he did while in the WWE. Because of his love for the business, Mox has been seen appearing and performing at various independent and Japanese wrestling promotions whilst being an All Elite wrestler.

The former three-time AEW World Champion has been seen traveling all around the world, making surprise appearances on indie promotions over the past few years. And recently, Mox took some time off from the Jacksonville-based promotion to appear at a popular wrestling event along with his wife.

Moxley was spotted with a newly signed AEW talent, Billie Starkz, at the Revolver Grand Prix event. His wife, Renee Paquette, also posed for a picture with Starkz at the show. The couple raised Starkz' hand to congratulate her on winning the "Women's Grand Prix" amid her All Elite signing.

Winning the tournament definitely means a lot to Billie Starkz, as she is currently an active member of the Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor roster, and is destined to be a prominent name in women's wrestling in the future.

Jon Moxley was excited about the Revolver Grand Prix tournament

Jon Moxley must have had a great time at the Revolver Grand Prix event, as he was pumped to watch the tournament live. During his recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Mox also revealed that his wife, Renee Paquette, also contributed to the event:

"I’m f***ing stoked about the Grand Prix tournament," said Moxley. "This is going to be the best, most competitive, spirited match you’re going to see anywhere all year. She’ll [Renee Paquette] do commentary, and a few different surprises. Her with a microphone in her hand is major league. She’s taken the opportunity to help and make other people better. On both sides of the camera, it’s going to be a great learning experience for everyone involved." [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Moxley is set to challenge for the AEW International title, which he lost recently to Rey Fenix. The match is set to take place next week on Dynamite's "Title Tuesday" special. It remains to be seen if Mox manages to regain the gold he lost due to unfortunate circumstances.