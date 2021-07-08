Jon Moxley to return from hiatus at AEW: Fyter Fest 2021 

It looks like Jon Moxley's hiatus from wrestling was a short-lived one as the former AEW Champion will return at Fyter Fest 2021 Night 1 next week.

Moxley last appeared at Double or Nothing 2021, where he teamed up with Eddie Kingston to challenge AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks in a losing cause. On the following episode of Dynamite, the commentators announced Jon Moxley's decision to take some time away from wrestling.

Moxley and his wife Renee Paquette recently welcomed their newborn daughter, Nora, into the world. It was a well-deserved break for Mox to enjoy this personal milestone in his life.

the @njpwglobal United States Championship has been challenged by #BulletClub Original @MachineGunKA challenges the champion @JonMoxley for a championship match next week at #FyterFest Night 1



On this week's AEW Dynamite: Road Rager 2021, Jon Moxley, the reigning IWGP United States Champion, was challenged by Karl Anderson to a match for the title. During the closing moments of this week's show, the broadcasters confirmed that the bout would indeed go down at AEW Fyter Fest 2021.

While many fans are surprised with Karl Anderson being Moxley's opponent, one must look back at his work in NJPW, where he has wrestled countless memorable bouts against the who's who of the promotion.

Though he rarely competes in singles competitions anymore, next week's match could mark the beginning of a new direction in his career.

Is Jon Moxley in danger of losing his IWGP United States Championship?

Jon Moxley is arguably the most dominant IWGP United States Champion in the title's still short history. Currently, in his second reign, Moxley has defended the title against Minoru Suzuki, Kenta, Yuji Nagata, and more in spectacular matches.

Though it doesn't seem like Moxley will lose his title, interference from Anderson's partner, Doc Gallows, or his Elite stablemates, The Young Bucks, could give him an outside chance of pulling off a shocker.

