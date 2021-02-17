"She goes 0 to 100 in 2 seconds" - Jon Moxley reveals Renee Paquette's worst habit 

AEW star Jon Moxley revealed Renee Paquette's worst habit during his latest appearance on "Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette".

Jon Moxley was a guest on this week's episode of his wife's podcast. He had lots of advice for listeners in regards to their relationships. Emilio Sparks asked Moxley about Renee Paquette's worst habit. Here's what Moxley had to say in response:

"If I sense it on the wind and get even a sniff that she might be a little bit hungry, I have to drop everything and feed her immediately. She goes 0 to a 100 in two seconds. It's like, 'everything's all good,' and two seconds later like, 'I'm hungry.' 30 seconds later, her entire personality changes."

Thanks!! We’ve got some good ones this week! @JonMoxley returns to handle relationship questions. PLUS!!! My girl!! 👸🏽♠️ @QoSBaszler 🥳🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/upJN7kmX8L — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) February 15, 2021

Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette have been married for four years now

Jon Moxley made his main roster debut in late 2012, a short while after WWE signed Renee Paquette. The duo hit it off quickly and began dating the next year.

Both Moxley and Paquette had successful careers in WWE. Moxley is a former Money in the Bank winner and won the WWE Championship. He was also part of one of the greatest factions in WWE history.

On the other hand, Paquette did well for herself as a backstage interviewer, lead announcer on all three brands, and a talk show host.

Her work on WWE Backstage, RAW Talk, and Talking Smack received praise from the WWE Universe. Jon Moxley left WWE in mid-2019 and made his debut in AEW soon after. Paquette left WWE after SummerSlam 2020, ending an eight-year stint in the promotion.

Happy Valentines Day to my own personal Sasquatch. (He’s impossible to get a good picture of. Very elusive) https://t.co/s3C4IF1xeN — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) February 14, 2021

Advertisement

Here's Renee talking about her first interaction with Jon Moxley:

"So he [Jon Moxley] always says that the first time we really met and talked to each other, he was like running down the hallway getting ready to go up to do their Shield entrance. And he is like putting all the oil in his hair and wetting his hair, or whatever. And this was me figuring out what wrestling Twitter was like. I was like, 'Hey, people on the internet for some reason think we are dating?'. And he was like, 'Looks good on you babe.' And I was like, 'How dare you?'"

Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette talked about several other topics in regards to their personal life on Oral Sessions. You can check out the full show HERE.