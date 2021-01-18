"How dare you" - Renee Paquette reveals Jon Moxley's story of their first interaction

Renee Paquette recently talked about Jon Moxley's version of how they first interacted with each other. Renee revealed that their first interaction was based on internet rumors that suggested they were dating each other.

In November 2020, Paquette and Moxley announced that they were expecting their first child together. They have been married since 2017.

Paquette has already earned her spot as one of the most popular pro-wrestling broadcasting personalities globally.

Moxley lost his AEW World Championship to Kenny Omega back in December 2020. That particular loss to Omega marked Moxley's first singles loss on AEW TV.

Renee Paquette recently talked to Chris Van Vliet. A short clip was released from their full interview, where Paquette revealed Moxley's story about their first interaction in WWE. Here is what Paquette had to say about the aforementioned topic.

"So he [Jon Moxley] always says that the first time we really met and talked to each other, he was like running down the hallway getting ready to go up to do their Shield entrance. And he is like putting all the oil in his hair and wetting his hair, or whatever. And this was me figuring out what wrestling Twitter was like. I was like, 'Hey, people on the internet for some reason think we are dating?'. And he was like, 'Looks good on you babe'. And I was like, 'How dare you?'"

Renee Paquette then went on to talk about how she would eventually form a bond with Jon Moxley. Paquette said that after a while, there came a day where she missed hearing from Moxley, which indicated to her that she liked him.

Renee Paquette provided an update on possibly joining AEW

In another recent clip from The Chris Van Vliet Show, Renee Paquette said she would consider working for AEW if the right opportunity came up. However, Renee Paquette also said that she doesn't want to be completely restricted to pro-wrestling after her time in WWE.

“I look at AEW and I think everything they’re doing is fantastic. I’m not saying I wouldn’t do something there. I for sure would if the right thing came up but it’s not the thing that I’m chasing down. I think my time in WWE was so great and my time in wrestling has been so great, but I don’t want that to be the only thing that I do. I don’t want to pigeonhole myself as just being the wrestling girl.”

Renee Paquette has started her own podcast "Oral Sessions" following her WWE departure last year.

