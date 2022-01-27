"It would melt people's brains" - Renee Paquette addresses rumors about Jon Moxley entering the WWE Royal Rumble

Jon Moxley is a former AEW World Champion, but he's still fondly remembered for his time in WWE as Dean Ambrose.

The wrestling world has recently been buzzing about the Forbidden Door, as companies continue to work with each other to produce crossover matches. WWE recently stepped through the door by announcing IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Mickie James for the Women's Royal Rumble match.

With this in mind, Moxley's potential involvement in the Men's Rumble has been a popular topic of conversation. Some fans think he could return to WWE by competing in this year's battle royal. His wife, Renee Paquette recently addressed these rumors on her podcast, "The Sessions." She stated that fans would "lose their minds" if the former champion appeared at WWE Royal Rumble.

"(...)We don’t live that far from St. Louis… We’re within driving distance… It would melt people’s brains," said Paquette. "People would lose their minds! What music does he come out to? Does he get to come out to Wild Thing? He has to, right? You know what? I actually like the 'Lunatic Fringe' music. I actually liked that, I thought it was pretty good."

It seems unlikely that Jon Moxley will return to WWE right now, given the way he left the company in 2019. But until the Royal Rumble, fans will just have to wait and see what happens.

Has Jon Moxley ever won a WWE Royal Rumble?

As Dean Ambrose, Jon Moxley made five appearances in various Rumble matches. Unfortunately, The Lunatic Fringe never won the legendary battle royal.

Most notably, in 2016, he lasted until the final three; he faced off against Roman Reigns and Triple H at the end of the match. The Game proceeded to toss Reigns out before he eliminated Ambrose to clinch the victory.

The way fans have been clamoring for his appearance could even lead to "Ambrose" chants at the Rumble. Whether or not the fan-favorite star ever returns to WWE, he certainly left a remarkable impact on the promotion.

Do you want to see Jon Moxley compete in the Royal Rumble match this year? Sound off below.

