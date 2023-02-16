Jon Moxley's AEW Revolution opponent announced 

Jon Moxley is regularly featured on AEW pay-per-views. With the Revolution event a few weeks away, his opponent has finally been announced. The Blackpool Combat Club member will wrestle Hangman Adam Page.

Moxley and Hangman Page have been feuding for several months now. Back in October, at the special Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite, the two stars battled each other for the world title. Unfortunately, the referee was forced to stop the match as Hangman Page suffered a concussion.

Page made his return from injury a couple of months later and demanded a rematch. Moxley agreed, and the Cowboy won that match.

With both stars having a win apiece, they wanted to settle things with a third and final match. After a tough fight, Jon Moxley stole the victory with a roll-up.

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page had a match against Kip Sabian. Despite a few interferences, the former world champion managed to pick up the win.

After the match, Blackpool Combat Club members Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta showed up. Both Page and the three-time AEW World Champion exchanged words. Both agreed that they were unhappy with the way their last match ended and thus wanted to wrestle one more time.

Jon Moxley challenged Page to one final match at AEW Revolution. He wanted to have a Texas Deathmatch, and the match was made official.

The Purveyor of Violence also had an exchange of words with Dark Order's Evil Uno, and thus the two are set to face each other on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Who do you think will walk out of Revolution as the winner? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes