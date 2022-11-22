Jon Moxley's (fka Dean Ambrose) surprising reaction after WWE departure in 2019 reportedly disclosed 

Jon Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette, recently opened up on how joining AEW changed the former WWE World Champion.

The Purveyor of Violence left the Stamford-based company in 2019, after citing severe creative differences with Vince McMahon. He discarded his 'Dean Ambrose' persona and joined AEW the same year.

While McMahon was known to manage WWE bookings with an iron fist, Tony Khan is often credited with allowing much more creative freedom to his roster. Partly owing to this, Moxley flourished in his new environment and set a record of becoming the AEW World Champion three times.

Speaking about how joining Tony Khan's Promotion positively affected Moxley, Renee Paquette stated the following in a recent Busted Open episode.

"To see him get excited about professional wrestling again," she continued, "it was really cool to see that different version of him. It was a really small little window from when he left WWE to getting back down to business. It was like seeing this fire ignited in his belly again. His brain is just always working." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Armando Alejandro Estrada @wrestlerush Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) after capturing the WWE Championship for the first time in his career. What a wild ride that night was..



(2016) Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) after capturing the WWE Championship for the first time in his career. What a wild ride that night was..(2016) https://t.co/vmP4VYV7pE

Missed the Full Gear results? Check them out here!

WWE Legend William Regal recently betrayed Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear

While the Purveyor of Violence has had much success in AEW, Full Gear has not been a good weekend for him.

As if losing the World Championship was not enough, the defeat was accentuated by the shocking betrayal of William Regal. The Gentleman Villain was the founder of the Blackpool Combat Club, brokering peace between Moxley and Bryan Danielson. However, he effectively left the faction in shambles.

Christine @ShiningPolaris



#aew #andnew After MJF big win, the Blackpool Combat Club - Claudio, Wheeler Yuta, and Bryan Danielson, came over to comfort Jon Moxley and explained to him what had happened. #aew fullgear After MJF big win, the Blackpool Combat Club - Claudio, Wheeler Yuta, and Bryan Danielson, came over to comfort Jon Moxley and explained to him what had happened. #aew #andnew #aewfullgear https://t.co/aOazootLkC

The Blackpool Combat Club will expectedly be out for blood after a surprising turn of events. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Jon Moxley and his allies in the future.

What do you make of William Regal's heel turn? Sound off in the comments below!

﻿

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes