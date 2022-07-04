Jon Moxley's former protégé to challenge former WWE superstar for an AEW title

Shota Umino, former protégé of current Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, will be the first man to challenge for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship.

PAC won the new title at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door on June 26, where the Englishman defeated Miro, Malakai Black, and Clark Connors to become the inaugural All-Atlantic Champion.

PAC's first defense has now been set in stone. He will defend the title against Umino at a RevPro event on July 10, 2022, in Sheffield, England.

Umino recently impressed AEW fans during the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. He teamed up with Eddie Kingston and Wheeler Yuta to take on Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki.

Umino's relationship with Moxley dates back to the former WWE star's first months with NJPW in 2019. Moxley took Umino under his wing and made him his partner during his run in the 2019 G1 Climax Tournament.

Since then, Shota has been on an excursion to the British promotion RevPro, where he has unsuccessfully challenged for titles on two occasions. Will the third time be the charm? Only time will tell.

Jon Moxley will have his first defense this week as well

It will certainly be a busy week for newly crowned champions. Besides PAC putting his belt on the line for the first time, Jon Moxley will defend his Interim AEW Title this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

Moxley's first defense will be against Brody King this week. King overcame 19 other men to win the Royal Rampage Match on the July 1 edition of Rampage.

King last defeated Darby Allin, earning a shot at Moxley's interim championship, which will also be the first title King will challenge for in his AEW career.

Who will walk out of Dynamite as the Interim AEW World Champion? Tune in this Wednesday to see all the action!

