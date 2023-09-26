Jon Moxley's former tag team partner drops hint at a massive reunion after 400 days

After 400 days, Jon Moxley's former tag team partner, Sami Callihan, has teased a reunion with him.

Callihan's contract with the company expires at the end of September. He has been a fixture in the promotion since 2017. While discussions regarding a contract renewal are ongoing, reports also state that he can speak with other promotions.

Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Sami Callihan recently shared a picture of Jon Moxley on Twitter. This has led to speculation that the two might be planning a reunion, possibly in AEW.

Moxley and Callihan have a long history, dating back to their early days in CZW. They were tag team partners and have also faced off in many matches.

In August 2022, they reunited as The Switchblades at Wrestling Revolver's Cage Sunday FunBey in a tag team match.

It is unclear where Callihan will end up if he leaves IMPACT Wrestling. However, his recent tweet has allowed a reunion with Moxley.

Swerve Strickland teases Jon Moxley's partner Sami Callihan's arrival in AEW

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland recently posted a cryptic tweet in response to the news of Sami Callihan's contract expiration.

The tweet has speculated that Strickland might be looking for Callihan as a potential addition to his Mogul Embassy faction.

The two wrestlers have shared history, having faced off in MLW. As the wrestling fans eagerly wait, the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion's future hangs in the balance. Will he renew ties with IMPACT Wrestling, join Tony Khan's promotion, or perhaps sign with WWE? Only time will tell.

