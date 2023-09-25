Swerve Strickland teases former WWE Superstar's imminent AEW arrival

AEW star Swerve Strickland reacted to news of former WWE superstar, and IMPACT World Champion, Sami Callihan's contract expiring.

It was been reported that former IMPACT World Champion Sami Callihan's contract with the company is set to expire at the end of September. He has been a part of IMPACT Wrestling since 2017, and there is said to be interest from both sides on possibly renewing his deal. But, reports also states that Callihan is able to speak with other promotions.

Former AEW tag team champion Swerve Strickland took to Twitter to react to the news of Callihan's contract expiring with a cryptic tweet.

"It's time," he tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

This tweet has led to speculation that Strickland is trying to recruit Callihan to his faction Mogul Embassy, by bringing him to All Elite Wrestling. The two wrestlers have a long history together, from when they faced each other in MLW.

It remains to be seen what Callihan will do, whether he re-signs with IMPACT Wrestling, sign with Tony Khan's promotion, or even go to WWE.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray praised AEW star Swerve Strickland

The September 6th edition of Dynamite featured Swerve Strickland in a segment with Hangman Page, where he called him out for being the promotion's franchise player, claiming Page has had more opportunities.

During an episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray praised Swerve’s segment with Hangman Page.

"What happened to the Swerve-Keith Lee match? What happened to those two guys with tattoos that were with Swerve? Let's get away from all of that," Bully stressed. "Give Swerve TV time every week. Let that whole Swerve swagger, demeanor, and heelish feel that he has really set in and resonate. Because I thought it worked tonight."

Both Hangman and Swerve are scheduled to face each other this Sunday at AEW's WrestleDream.

What are your thoughts on Swerve Strickland's heel run in Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.