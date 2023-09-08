WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray impressed with AEW star after Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer and multiple-time Tag Team Champion Bully Ray recently talked about a segment that happened on AEW Dynamite, and the veteran was impressed by a top AEW star involved in it.

The name in question is none other than Swerve Strickland, who had a segment with Hangman Adam Page on Dynamite, which was well received by the fans as well as Bully Ray on social media.

During the confrontation, Strickland bashed Hangman for being AEW's franchise player and has been handed opportunities that someone like him hasn't been afforded. Strickland also mentioned that he would've been the first black AEW World Champion if given the same opportunities as Page.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray praised Swerve Strickland and advised AEW to give him TV time every week.

"What happened to the Swerve-Keith Lee match? What happened to those two guys with tattoos that were with Swerve? Let's get away from all of that," Bully stressed. "Give Swerve TV time every week. Let that whole Swerve swagger, demeanor, and heelish feel that he has really set in and resonate. Because I thought it worked tonight." (H/T WrestlingInc)

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes The Canadian Destroyer has lost its charm in professional wrestling

WWE legend Bully Ray believes that The Canadian Destroyer move is being overdone now as compared to the past.

The Canadian Destroyer is one of the most dangerous moves in professional wrestling and used to be the final card for wrestlers to pull out in order to defeat their opponents in a match.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray talked about how the move has lost its importance in professional wrestling.

"I've seen the move over the past couple of years start to get overused, start to get prostituted, start to get watered-down. Then I saw what I saw the other night ...." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.