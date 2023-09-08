Legendary tag team re-signs with WWE - Reports

The Dudley Boyz (Team 3D) have reportedly signed Legends contracts with WWE.

Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray) and D-Von Dudley started teaming up in ECW. In 1999, they joined the Stamford-based company. The two legends went on to win ten tag team titles in the company while also holding individual accolades, such as Bully Ray winning the Hardcore Title eight times. The legendary tag team entered the Hall of Fame in 2018.

While Bully Ray last worked for the company in 2016, D-Von transitioned into a backstage producer. However, he also announced his departure from the company earlier this year.

As The Dudley Boyz prepare to reunite for the first time in seven years at IMPACT 1000, Sports Illustrated reported that WWE, under Triple H's creative direction, has recently signed them to Legends contracts.

When did the legendary WWE tag team last wrestle?

The Dudley Boyz have not competed together since 2016. They teamed up to face EYFBO, Private Party, and The Hardy Boyz in a Four-Way Tag Team match for the House Of Glory Tag Team Titles. However, they failed to capture the championship as EYFBO emerged victorious.

They competed in their final match in World Wrestling Entertainment earlier that year when they lost to Neville and Sami Zayn on the 2016 SummerSlam Kickoff. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Bully Ray expressed his excitement to team up with D-Von again at IMPACT 1000.

"We spent more time in Impact than in ECW or WWE. It's going to be fun to get back for one night. We never thought this would happen with Devon's health, but he says he feels great. So we're going out there on Saturday, and we're going to give our fanbase what they know, love, and expect from Team 3D," he said.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the legendary tag team and whether they will be making a few appearances on WWE television soon.

