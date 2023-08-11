WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley discussed his popular feud against two legendary tag teams and said that nobody else could've replaced them in their storyline.

Tag team wrestling seemingly peaked in WWE in the late 1990s and early 2000s. This is mainly due to the matches put on by The Dudley Boys, The Hardys, and Edge & Christian. The teams were responsible for some of the greatest WWE matches of all time, including a TLC match at WrestleMania 17.

D-Von Dudley spoke about this rivalry during his recent appearance on the Busted Open Radio podcast, where he mentioned that they worked so perfectly together that nobody else could've replaced The Hardys and Edge & Christian in their historic rivalry.

"I don't think they could have been any other people in that ring with us that could have been able to do what we had done, create the history that we created in those TLC matches, and just regular matches, pay per views, all around our whole run with the Hardys, Edge, and Christian."

He continued that the rivalry helped the stars achieve the superstardom they had garnered in their careers.

"There could not have been another tag team that could have replaced them, that we could have done that good with. I think that we needed each other, and it showed. And when I say 'need each other,' I don't mean like we couldn't do without the other, but it helped us be able to achieve what we achieved and the amount of time that we had to achieve it in." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

D-Von Dudley also explained why his matches with The Hardys and Edge & Christian were so memorable

During the same podcast episode, D-Von Dudley went into detail about why his and Bubba Ray Dudley's feud with The Hardys and Edge & Christian was so memorable.

He stated that people were always intrigued by their performances, and that contributed to them becoming so memorable.

"I think we were probably the longest-reigning tag team feud ever in WWE history. I think we went like three or four years, and it was always new. People were always intrigued by what we did when we went to that ring, which I think is why our matches with the Hardys, Edge and Christian, were so memorable, because of all the magic that we were able to create." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

The Dudleys, The Hardys, and Edge & Christian may have moved on their separate ways in terms of their in-ring careers, but fans will surely not be able to refuse one final reunion between the legends if it were to happen in WWE.

