Vince McMahon allegedly had a 20-minute conversation with Bully Ray for refusing to work with WWE Superstar

Vince McMahon allegedly gave a piece of his mind to Bully Ray (aks Bubba Ray Dudley) as the latter was refusing to work with a fellow WWE Superstar.

Rico Costantino worked for WWE from 2002 to 2004. He was used as a mid-card act for the entirety of his stint in the company.

Rico recently made an appearance on Cafe De Rene. The former WWE Superstar revealed that Bully Ray once refused to work with him because of his 'homosexual stylist' gimmick. Bully then got called to Vince McMahon's office. Check out the full story below:

"Bubba refused one day for No Mercy. 'I ain't doing all that f*g bulls**t!' Pat Patterson was there. I said, 'Okay, so I'll just stand in the corner for the whole match. You guys have the match'. That's what I said. Pat Patterson goes, 'I'll be right back.' He's gone and now he comes back, sits down, and then over the arena loudspeaker, 'Bubba Ray Dudley! Vince McMahon's Green Room! He wants to see you!' He goes back. 20 minutes, he came back with a whole new attitude... so Vince ripped a big piece out of his a** and he got real humble real fast!" [From 00:31 to 01:30]

Check out the video below:

Bully Ray had a lengthy discussion with Vince McMahon before leaving WWE in 2005

The Dudley Boyz left WWE in 2005 after an incredibly successful stint with the promotion. Bully Ray had a chat with Stone Cold on his podcast last year and revealed what happened before the duo's exit.

As per Bully, he got in touch with Johnny Ace and McMahon and told them that The Dudley Boyz were sitting at home and getting paid for doing nothing. He then urged them to let the tag team go to Ohio Valley Wrestling and help the young guys there. The duo worked with a bunch of new tag teams in OVW, and WWE released them shortly after. As per Bully, WWE seemingly released them due to financial reasons.

What are your thoughts on Bubba Ray Dudley refusing to work with Rico back in the day? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use Rico's quotes, please credit Cafe De Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda!

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023