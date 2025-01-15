Jon Moxley’s heel status rejected; AEW star dubbed true babyface by WWE veteran

Jon Moxley is currently a despicable heel on AEW television. Despite his recent carnage, the self-proclaimed King of the Jacksonville-based promotion often evokes positive responses from the fanbase, which, according to Bully Ray, raises questions regarding his status as a heel.

Days after returning to All Elite Wrestling at Worlds End 2024, Kenny Omega made his successful in-ring comeback against Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty 2025. The star has successfully returned from a months-long battle with diverticulitis and will not stake claim to become the top babyface in AEW.

Speaking on Busted Open After Dark, Bully Ray showered praise on the aforementioned bout, acknowledging Omega's acclaimed performance. He also made note of the budding NJPW star for his contribution to developing the feud heading into the cross-promotional pay-per-view.

"Kenny [Omega], dude, I'm telling you. It's time for Kenny Omega to go in a different direction. We all know that Kenny is a wrestling machine," Bully said. "I loved all the s*** that Gabe Kidd talked...I loved everything that he said. I loved his attitude, how brash and crass he was. I don't know if he's got legit heat or not...[Gabe Kidd] is the guy who made that match must-see."

Ray proceeded to point out that while Jon Moxley often elicits positive reactions from audiences and viewers despite being a villain, Omega is on the contrary a pure heroic character

"Moxley wants to be this heel but Moxley's a babyface. No one wants to hate Jon Moxley...but who is the ultimate babyface in AEW? It's Kenny Omega." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Currently, however, The God of Pro-Wrestling is involved in a program with his former manager, Don Callis, and will soon face a member of the latter's so-called family.

Tony Khan's special announcement regarding Kenny Omega's AEW Dynamite match

After Kenny Omega was attacked by The Don Callis Family last week on AEW Dynamite, it was announced that The Best Bout Machine would square off against Brian Cage this Wednesday on Maximum Carnage.

Sometime earlier, All Elite CEO Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to reveal that the upcoming showdown between Omega and The Machine will open the January 15 episode of Dynamite, and will also enjoy "limited commercial interruption".

"TOMORROW! Wed. 1/15 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + Max Wednesday Night #[All Elite Wrestling]Dynamite @briancagegmsi vs. @KennyOmegamanX Brian Cage vs. Kenny Omega, Kenny Omega’s first [All Elite Wrestling] match since 2023, will open Maximum Carnage + it will have limited commercial interruption!" wrote Khan.

It remains to be seen if Omega will be victorious this Wednesday.

