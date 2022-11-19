Jon Moxley's iconic WWE gimmick referenced during former NXT Champion's match on AEW Rampage

Chris Jericho referenced Jon Moxley's WWE gimmick during AEW Rampage.

Athena squared off against Madison Rayne during Friday's show, battling with a more vicious streak and more meaningful in her offense. The match was a general enhancement clash for Athena, with her picking up the win and momentum going into Full Gear weekend.

Jericho caught the attention of fans on the internet when he tagged the Fallen Goddess with a more WWE-centric moniker. With this month celebrating the anniversary of the SHIELD's WWE debut, Jericho dubbed the former NXT Women's Champion the 'Lunatic Fringe'.

The Lunatic Fringe was Jon Moxley's moniker during his time with WWE. As Dean Ambrose, he broke onto the scene at Survivor Series 2012 with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Ambrose would go on to capture the WWE, Intercontinental, United States, and RAW tag titles during his tenure as the Lunatic Fringe.

So for Jericho to have namedropped the nickname and considering the timing, it was sure to pop fans on social media.

Moxley is currently the AEW world champion in a record-setting third reign. Rather than celebrate a reunion with Seth and Roman, Mox could wind up spending his 10-year anniversary losing his title to MJF at AEW Full Gear.

