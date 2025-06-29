Jon Moxley's lawsuit must be handled seriously, thinks WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose in WWE) recently landed in hot water after a lawsuit was filed against him and AEW. According to a veteran, this should be resolved quickly to avoid complications.
During a match with Kenny Omega on an episode of Dynamite that took place in 2023, Moxley was playing his usual unhinged self. When the action spilled to the ringside, Moxley pushed a crew member, Christopher Dispensa, causing him to fall and apparently be injured. The lawsuit relates to this incident, alleging civil assault, battery, and major negligence.
According to former WWE personality Dutch Mantell on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the issue needed to be addressed soon. He said:
"They need to settle this as quick as they can. Don't let this go to, don't let it go to trial. 'Cause everybody that sees this, the guy is like 55, maybe 60 years old and he is squatting down. And here comes Moxley out of the clear blue, for no reason it looked like to me, and he just shoved him. And I think he did get hurt. And if he didn't get hurt if it would have been me, I'd still be laying on that corner." [1:25 onwards]
WWE legend Rikishi also commented on the topic
According to Rikishi, the crew member should have taken care and gotten out of the way to avoid injury.
Speaking on his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer claimed that it was the crew member's fault for not being careful. He said:
“Why would he be around the ring if he didn’t have a damn camera or anything? What is he producing out there with nothing? (...) Obviously, he knows what the business is. He knows what the wrestlers do, in and out the ring. (...) That’s what happens when you’re in the way of wrestlers. Get the hell out the way. You’re gonna get hurt," he said.
For now, fans will have to see how the matter gets resolved.
