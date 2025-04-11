Jon Moxley's leadership sparks reaction from WWE veteran despite frustrating AEW decision

Jon Moxley’s leadership has sparked a reaction from a WWE veteran despite the overwhelming majority of fans not on board.

Jim Ross has sided with the leader of the Death Riders. Moxley controversially retained his AEW World Championship at Dynasty with the help of the returning Young Bucks.

The WWE Hall of Famer, who is famous for his opinions on all things wrestling, has now given his seal of approval. Speaking on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, he said that the faction idea is a good one.

“It seems like Moxley is the maestro of this orchestra. And if that's the case, then so be it. It's gonna work out pretty well. The Death Riders is a good gimmick, it's a good idea. I like the Death Riders scenario. I like it a lot, so we’ll see how it pans out at the end of the day.” [H/T Wrestling News]

Jim Ross thought Jon Moxley would lose AEW Title

In the same episode, the WWE Hall of Famer expressed his surprise at Jon Moxley not dropping the title at AEW Dynasty.

He also said that while he is not disappointed that it didn't happen, he admitted that it seemed like a false narrative. He said:

“I just thought that Moxley might lose the title and it didn’t happen. I’m not complaining about that, but it seemed like it was a false narrative. I thought Swerve would get the title and he’s been a good champ.”

The way that the show ended, especially with the executive vice presidents making a comeback and taking Moxley’s side, will set up a massive showdown down the road with Swerve Strickland as his challenger once again.

However, what will also be key to watch in this feud is the emergence of Samoa Joe as a potential third challenger to Jon Moxley’s title alongside Swerve Strickland.

