Expletive-laden chants for WWE Hall of Famer break out during Jon Moxley's match at GCW: The WRLD

Bully Ray was the most hated man at the Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, during Jon Moxley's match at GCW's The WRLD event.

Moxley successfully defended his GCW Championship against veteran performer Homicide at the indie show. The rabid crowd began loudly chanting "F*** Bully Ray" in the opening seconds of the clash between Mox and Homicide.

The chants stem from the WWE Hall of Famer's recent comments about Moxley's return segment during last week's episode of Dynamite. Mox had been away from wrestling since October 2021 after he voluntarily entered an inpatient alcohol treatment program.

Ray opined that Jon Moxley should have apologized to fans for letting them down. This drew a heated response from virtually everyone in the wrestling business, with the former WWE star's wife Renee Paquette also calling him out on Twitter.

Speaking of Paquette, she also reacted to the chants that broke out at GCW The WRLD during her husband's match with a hilarious tweet. Check out the former WWE's broadcaster's tweet below:

"no they did not just chant that #TheWrldOnGCW ha! tweeted Renee Paquette.

It'll be interesting to see if Bully Ray addresses the backlash in the coming days as he has maintained stoic silence since the controversy over his comments began.

Jon Moxley had his second successful GCW Title defence at The WRLD

Given how well-received Moxley's return has been, it didn't come as a surprise that he retained his GCW Championship at The WRLD. A loss at such a stage could have adversely affected his momentum, especially considering he's set for a marquee match at the upcoming AEW Revolution 2022 pay-per-view.

Jon Moxley defeated Homicide after executing a brutal-looking Paradigm Shift on top of a steel chair. He won the championship back in September 2021, when he squashed Matt Cardona in an unexpected Title match.

The following month, Mox successfully defended the gold against his arch-nemesis Nick Gage in a grueling Deathmatch. It'll be interesting to see which performer emerges as Jon Moxley's next challenger for the GCW Championship.

