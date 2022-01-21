"I'm sorry if I let you down" - WWE hall of famer thinks Jon Moxley should have apologized on AEW Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, fka as Bubba Ray Dudley, has shared his thoughts on Jon Moxley's return to AEW Dynamite.

While he did enjoy the segment and was glad to see Moxley was in good shape, Bully Ray thought that the former AEW world champion's speech should have started with an apology to the fans.

Jon Moxley stepped away from the ring back in October 2021 and admitted himself to a rehabilitation program to deal with addiction. Moxley's return was highly anticipated and garnered much fanfare from people in and out of the wrestling business.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray explained that while Mox's speech went down very well with the live crowd, he should have apologized to the fans in attendance for letting them down.

“They came out with a bang, people were ready for it and Moxley said what he needed to say. However, I would have liked to have heard just a little bit of accountability from Jon," Bully Ray said. (H/T WrestlingNews.Co).

The former 8-time ECW tag team champion described an era that he was a part of, explaining that all performers had personal demons, but they pushed through for the sake of the fans.

"What about the fans that bought tickets to see AEW and Jon Moxley while Jon was away taking care of his problems? I’m very happy that he left and took care of his problem. And he looked incredibly healthy last night. And I love everything that he said. I just would have loved to have heard a little bit of accountability. I don’t know if I’m sorry is necessarily the right word but maybe endear yourself a little bit to the crowd if you felt you let them down. This is coming from me, the hard a*s of all hard a*ses. Personally, if it was me in the same situation, the first thing I would have said is ‘guys, I’m sorry if I let you down’…I think that would have been the proper thing to do,” Bully Ray added. (H/T WrestlingNews.Co)

Jon Moxley returns to the AEW ring this week

Fans won't have to wait long to see Moxley back in an AEW ring as he makes his in-ring return this week on AEW Rampage. His opponent will be Ethan Page, a man who stepped up to the plate citing that the rest of the AEW roster was too scared to face the returning former world champion.

This is all before Moxley makes his return to GCW, where he is currently their heavyweight champion. He will defend his title against Homicide at "The WRLD on GCW" event on January 23 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

