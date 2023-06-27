Jon Moxley's merchandise censored at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Jon Moxley might be the "Face of AEW" according to some fans, but even the Purveyor of Violence has to adhere to the promotion's code of conduct. A keen-eyed fan recently noticed that the star's previously uncensored gear was blurred during his match at Forbidden Door II.

Moxley is known for his bloody matches, which are equally praised and criticized online. Some noticed when the star showed up on AEW Dynamite with a hoodie that said "Death Jitsu. Zero F**ks," and somehow wasn't censored. However, this quickly changed by the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

According to a Twitter user, who posted a comparison image, it seems that AEW wised up to Jon Moxley during the pay-per-view. As in the comparison, it's seen that the second line, "Zero F**ks," is clearly blurred out for television.

Check out the uncensored Tweet via this link.

It's currently unclear how the promotion missed the first instance of the merchandise on television. Additionally, AEW could have been reprimanded by TNT, which means that Jon Moxley might have suffered a fine as a result.

Disco Inferno believes a 26-year-old star is better in-ring than Jon Moxley is

AEW is notably filled with many young rising stars that could one day take up the mantle of stars like Jon Moxley and CM Punk. But, according to pro wrestling veteran Disco Inferno, Wheeler Yuta might just have surpassed his mentor already.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno explained how he believes that Wheeler Yuta has significantly improved and overtaken Moxley.

"Wheeler Yuta’s work looks better than [Jon] Moxley’s! And it does, when they’re fighting or they’re beating people down, Yuta looks like he’s throwing smoke when he’s punching the guy. (…) I still think he was over pushed and pushed too fast, but I still think he’s in a better spot than he was before he started." [02:38 onward]

AEW Highlights @aew_highlights Hangman Page vs Wheeler Yuta Hangman Page vs Wheeler Yuta https://t.co/6n0hAK0w9z

It remains to be seen whether or not Wheeler will end up having a career that rivals The Purveyor of Violence someday. Either way, it seems that his pairing with the veterans has begun to pay off.

