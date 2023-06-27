Disco Inferno believes that 26-year-old AEW star's 'work looks better' than Jon Moxley's

AEW star Jon Moxley might be a massive fan favorite star but is often the subject of criticism by veterans. According to Disco Inferno, Wheeler Yuta has improved so much in the ring that he's overtaken Moxley.

Wheeler initially debuted as a member of Orange Cassidy's Best Friends faction, and for quite some time, AEW fans criticized the pairing as he seemed out of place with the faction. However, he'd eventually betray them and join the Blackpool Combat Club, where fans are much happier with his presentation.

During the recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno praised Wheeler Yuta for improving since joining the Blackpool Combat Club, and said that he believes the young star looks the most professional.

"Wheeler Yuta’s work looks better than [Jon] Moxley’s! And it does, when they’re fighting or they’re beating people down, Yuta looks like he’s throwing smoke when he’s punching the guy. (…) I still think he was over pushed and pushed too fast, but I still think he’s in a better spot than he was before he started." [02:38 onward]

This is notably quite a departure from Disco Inferno's earlier comments about Wheeler Yuta this year. During an older episode of their podcast, the veteran criticized the AEW star's presentation, especially his promos.

Konnan gave his take on AEW star and pointed out that the rest of the BCC elevated him

Despite essentially snatching Wheeler Yuta from Orange Cassidy, Bryan Danielson recently praised the star, but noted that initially, he didn't see the appeal behind his gimmick.

During the same episode, Konnan shared Disco Inferno's sentiments and praised the veterans in the Blackpool Combat Club for helping Wheeler along.

"At the beginning, I thought that he was pushed too fast and over-pushed. He wasn’t ready for prime time, plus he reminded me of 40 other wrestlers who did the same thing. But since he’s been with these guys [Blackpool Combat Club], he’s gotten a lot better.(...) He doesn’t have the credibility of the other guys, but by letting him win they’re starting to elevate him." [03:03 onward]

It remains to be seen if Wheeler Yuta will break out on his own or even elevate himself amongst his peers in the BCC. Either way, he's clearly improved enough that both Konnan and Disco Inferno have acknowledged it.

