Bryan Danielson reveals which major AEW star he initially doubted

When AEW first launched, the company positioned itself as an alternative to WWE's product. A major aspect of this involved creating new stars that fans could get invested in. Bryan Danielson, who has worked in both promotions, recently revealed which All Elite athlete he was initially doubtful of.

Speaking at the post-Forbidden Door 2023 media scrum, The American Dragon admitted that he was initially skeptical of Orange Cassidy's act when AEW first hit the airways. Like many, Danielson has since changed his tune and has nothing but kind words to say about the current International Champion:

“How great is Orange Cassidy? When we just talk about like people who are having just incredible runs. Orange Cassidy with the International Championship is just having this incredible run week, after week, after week. He has these just amazing matches.” [54:54 – 55:09]

Danielson listed Cassidy as one of the many talents on Tony Khan's books that he would still like to step into the ring with should the opportunity arise.

“I was one of the doubters of Orange Cassidy when AEW first started. I was like, ‘Oh, I’m not sure if I like this guy.’ And then I watched him, and I watched him, and I watched him. And I was like, ‘This guy’s fantastic.’” [55:10 – 55:20]

AEW's Bryan Danielson triumphs over NJPW's Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door 2023

In the main event of the second-ever Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada put on what can only be described as a masterclass in professional wrestling.

Both men lived up to their billing as two of the best in the business today. Their hard-hitting encounter captured the imaginations of viewers around the world and had the audience gripped from the very first bell.

Ultimately, The American Dragon walked out with the victory, but not without suffering a potentially fractured forearm in the process. According to Danielson's doctors, he could be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes