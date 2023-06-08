Orange Cassidy may not be this generation's Undertaker, but another AEW star is

AEW star Orange Cassidy has been the talk of the wrestling world lately after Matt Hardy recently compared the International Champion to The Undertaker. While this juxtaposition has irked many fans the wrong way, there is another wrestler on Tony Khan's roster that may fit the bill.

Speaking on his podcast The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy said the following:

"In some ways, Orange Cassidy to Tony [Khan], at this stage right now, reminds me of the relationship between Vince McMahon and The Undertaker," Hardy said. "[Taker] was like Vince's go-to guy, a guy that Vince knew could go out and get the job done. On top of that, those guys were both great wrestlers but played outlandish and over-the-top gimmicks. There's a crazy similarity there." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

NickoBoy @NickoTheBoy @WrestlingInc What a joke... Orange Cassidy is leagues better than The Undertaker @WrestlingInc What a joke... Orange Cassidy is leagues better than The Undertaker https://t.co/XuNSOlFgPz

While many have misconstrued Hardy's comments, this statement has some validity. However, in terms of in-ring and character work, Taker and Cassidy could not be more different. The Deadman made a name for himself as a brooding, menacing persona with an unmistakable aura. The closest person to The Undertaker in that regard is Malakai Black.

The WWE Hall of Famer has clearly influenced the House of Black leader, who exudes a similar larger-than-life character on AEW television. From his jaw-dropping entrance to his horrifying promos, the resemblance is there for all to see.

Black may not have the same legacy and star power behind his name as The Undertaker, but there is time to work on that. At the very least, he is a far more suitable comparison than Orange Cassidy.

AEW's Matt Hardy stands by his Orange Cassidy/Undertaker statement

From his original statement about Orange Cassidy being AEW's Undertaker, it is clear that Matt Hardy was comparing each man's relationship with their respective bosses more than their on-screen work.

Nonetheless, many fans glanced over this fact and continued calling out Hardy for mentioning the two stars in the same sentence. However, the multi-time tag team champion did not take this lying down. He clapped back at his critics via Twitter:

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND



To actual LISTEN- twitter.com/wrastlecringe/… WrestleCringe @WrastleCringe https://t.co/eXdUDNO7oR You should listen to what actually say before taking things outta context. The comparison is how Tony Khan depends on OC like VKM depended on Taker out of Day 1 loyalty. But hey, Wrestling Twitter is always gonna Wrestling Twitter..To actual LISTEN- podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… You should listen to what actually say before taking things outta context. The comparison is how Tony Khan depends on OC like VKM depended on Taker out of Day 1 loyalty. But hey, Wrestling Twitter is always gonna Wrestling Twitter..To actual LISTEN- podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… twitter.com/wrastlecringe/…

It's hard not to feel sorry for Hardy, who was simply making a passing comparison in good faith and without malice to anyone. But at the same time, he should have known what he was walking into when he uttered those words.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes