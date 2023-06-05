Matt Hardy hits back at critics after comparing the Undertaker and top AEW champion

AEW star Matt Hardy was recently ridiculed for daring to compare The Undertaker to International Champion Orange Cassidy. In light of the backlash, the veteran has now hit back at the critics.

According to Hardy, there is some similarities to both star's relationships with their respective bosses, leading Matt to feel like the two were heavily featured for the same reasons. However, some believed there was no comparison to be made simply based on their characters and image.

In response to the recent articles, Matt Hardy took to Twitter to explain that he instead compared Undertaker and Orange Cassidy's loyalty to WWE and AEW.

"You should listen to what actually say before taking things outta context. The comparison is how Tony Khan depends on OC like VKM depended on Taker out of Day 1 loyalty. But hey, Wrestling Twitter is always gonna Wrestling Twitter..." Hardy tweeted.

"You should listen to what actually say before taking things outta context. The comparison is how Tony Khan depends on OC like VKM depended on Taker out of Day 1 loyalty. But hey, Wrestling Twitter is always gonna Wrestling Twitter..." Hardy tweeted.

Matt recently commented on CM Punk's return to All Elite Wrestling and admitted the veteran's major star power. Additionally, Hardy also mentioned the AEW audience's mixed reaction to Punk's return announcement, and wondered how Chicago will react to the star's return.

Matt recently debunked claims of Jeff Hardy's AEW Double or Nothing botch

In their recent match on the Buy-In for AEW Double or Nothing, The Hardy's alongside Hook took on The Gunn Club and Ethan Page. During a setup for Whisper In The Wind, Jeff slipped and fell, leading to many fans ridiculing his fall and call for his retirement.

During an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran explained that Jeff Hardy was the one who decided to take the bump.

"He was in great shape, cardio-wise, everything else, he was in great ring shape as far as that goes. So it was Jeff’s decision, we programmed once specific spot where it looked like he made an error, which he didn’t make an error, and it was specifically just to stop him after he made this big, beautiful comeback." [H/T Fightful]

Devin Walker @Devin_Walker2 my guy jeff hardy goin out sad my guy jeff hardy goin out sad 😭 https://t.co/422njBErp4

Matt also noted that it seems that pro wrestlers can still fool fans despite all the public knowledge about the sport today. It remains to be seen if The Charismatic Enigma will be able to end his career on his own terms, but it seems that he isn't slowing down anytime soon.

