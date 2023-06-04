WWE veteran claims Jeff Hardy's embarrassing botch at AEW Double or Nothing was "done intentionally" 

WWE veteran Matt Hardy commented on a specific spot performed by his brother during their six-man tag match during Double or Nothing. This match was Jeff Hardy's official return to the ring in almost a year. Jeff made a cameo in the Firm Deletion Match last month.

During the match at the pay-per-view the former WWE Champion went to the corner to set up for a Whisper in the Wind, but slipped off the rope and tumbled back to the canvas. For many, this was a botch, but according to Matt Hardy, this spot was intentional and pre-planned to add to the story and the match's finish.

On his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the WWE veteran cleared out the situation and wanted people to know that Jeff hasn't missed a step. They wanted to play out the picture where Jeff would have momentum but would lose all that to a mistake, showing that he missed some time in the ring.

"He was in great shape, cardio-wise, everything else, he was in great ring shape as far as that goes. So it was Jeff’s decision, we programmed once specific spot where it looked like he made an error, which he didn’t make an error, and it was specifically just to stop him after he made this big, beautiful comeback."

He gave an indirect comment to all who criticized Jeff's "botch" saying how there's more to it than what the fans see, but everything done in the ring has a reason for it.

"The amount of people that it’s still so easy to get in pro wrestling, it never ceases to amaze me, especially when something is done intentionally. Sometimes there’s things done intentionally for the help of telling a certain story." [H/T fightful]

Devin Walker @Devin_Walker2 my guy jeff hardy goin out sad my guy jeff hardy goin out sad 😭 https://t.co/422njBErp4

This botch led to a takeover by Hook who would pin for the win. According to Matt, that was purely intentional, as they felt that Hook should be the person who gets the momentum and finishes the match.

WWE Veteran comments on CM Punk's return

On his podcast The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, WWE veteran Matt Hardy gave his comments on one of the most anticipated returns in AEW, the return of CM Punk.

Following the mixed reactions to the Straight Edge Superstar, Hardy simply said that his return is a big deal, but he is very curious about how the fans would receive him. Punk's return will be in his hometown, where he is always well-received, so it will be interesting to see whether hometown bias or negative reactions will come out on top.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk's return? Let us know in the comments section below.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes