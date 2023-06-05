"Vince might die if he sees this" - Fans lose their mind after comparisons between The Undertaker and current AEW champion

The Undertaker is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, and very few in the industry could claim to be on the same level as him. Fans on Twitter had a severe reaction to comparisons between the Deadman and current AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy.

On the October 12, 2022, episode of Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defeated longtime rival Pac to become the AEW All-Atlantic Champion. This was the Best Friends member's first-ever title in the company. The title was officially renamed to the AEW International Championship in March 2023.

He has defended the title against some of the biggest names in the company, like Katsuyori Shibata, Luchasaurus, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Bandido, and Daniel Garcia. Orange Cassidy has proven himself to be a workhorse and is one of the most strongly booked champions in AEW.

His run as the All-Atlantic/International champion drew some comparisons to the Undertaker, which was not well received by fans on social media. Former WWE star Matt Hardy compared Tony Khan and Orange Cassidy's relationship to that between Vince McMahon and The Phenom.

Scott Mccammack @MccammackScott @ringsidenews_ No, I don't think anyone can be compared to the Undertaker @ringsidenews_ No, I don't think anyone can be compared to the Undertaker

Tyler williams @tbw3321 @ringsidenews_ Wait what who wrote this article you can not compare fresh squeeze Orange Cassidy to the greatest all time in the undertaker @ringsidenews_ Wait what who wrote this article you can not compare fresh squeeze Orange Cassidy to the greatest all time in the undertaker

What did AEW star Matt Hardy say about The Undertaker and Orange Cassidy?

Orange Cassidy has been in the opening match of AEW Dynamite numerous times since he became the champion, showing the faith that Tony Khan has in him.

Matt Hardy recently spoke about the Undertaker being Vince McMahon's go-to guy and used it as a point of comparison between the former WWE World Champion and Orange Cassidy.

"In some ways, Orange Cassidy to Tony [Khan], at this stage right now, reminds me of the relationship between Vince McMahon and The Undertaker," Hardy said. "[Taker] was like Vince's go-to guy, a guy that Vince knew could go out and get the job done. On top of that, those guys were both great wrestlers but played outlandish and over-the-top gimmicks. There's a crazy similarity there." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Matt Hardy and Orange Cassidy have wrestled against each other in singles matches on two separate occasions. Both matches came in 2021, and Freshly Squeezed came out on top on both occasions.

The tag team legend has faced the Undertaker many times throughout his career. Their last singles match came on an episode of WWE Superstars in 2009, with the WWE Hall of Famer coming out on top via count-out.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes