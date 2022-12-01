Create

"Jon Moxley’s never going to get that vacation" - Twitter erupts to former AEW World Champion's shock return on Dynamite

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Dec 01, 2022 08:32 AM IST
Jon Moxley
The first and only three-time AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

Since William Regal betrayed Jon Moxley at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, the latter has become more agitated and motivated to be the top star. This week on Dynamite, he claimed he was the best talent in the entire AEW roster. As he was done talking, former world champion Hangman Adam Page made his shocking return. The wrestling world was elated to see The Cowboy back.

Hangman was last seen in October when he challenged the former WWE Superstar for the AEW World Title. During the match, Page suffered a concussion, and as a result, the referee was forced to stop the match.

As The Cowboy walked to the ring, he and Moxley continued where they left off and began to brawl with each other.

#Hangman @theadampage is BACK! And he's making a direct beeline for @JonMoxley!Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/FdRBNKtyPt

Post AEW All Out, Jon Moxley was supposed to take a vacation, but because of the 'Brawl-Out' incident, he was forced to postpone the plans.

Upon realizing that Moxley's next feud was going to be with The Cowboy, the wrestling world was upset that he wouldn't be taking his vacation anytime soon.

@AEW @theAdamPage @JonMoxley Jon Moxley’s never going to get that vacation https://t.co/kkh5PCSmNw
@AEW @theAdamPage @JonMoxley guys, i'm starting to think mox is never taking his vacation
@AEW @theAdamPage @JonMoxley Jon and Renee begging TK for a vacation https://t.co/c9YDsOGy4H
@AEW @theAdamPage @JonMoxley this man needs a vacation https://t.co/hwyR3q7s3E

People were excited to see Hangman Page back on their television screens after the concussion scare.

Yeeee welcome back HANGMAN!#AEWDynamite https://t.co/u4NZ9Do6p7
@AEW @theAdamPage @JonMoxley Hangman Page is to AEW what Sting was to WCW, HBK to WWE.
@AEW @theAdamPage @JonMoxley These are the moments I live for. Hangman is my dude! Can't wait for him to get his legit world title run.
@AEW @theAdamPage @JonMoxley Hangman feels like he belongs toe-to-toe with Mox. Not many others do.
@AEW @theAdamPage @JonMoxley Hell Yeah Let’s Go Hangman 🤠💩🐴 Adam Page

Moxley fell off the ramp during the brawl, and fans mocked the former world champion for that botch.

@AEW @theAdamPage @JonMoxley nobody:Mox: https://t.co/p7pvLGIHZI
@AEW @theAdamPage @JonMoxley All Botch Wrestling strikes again 😂😂😂😂😂😂
@AEW @theAdamPage @JonMoxley How Moxley fell off the stage 🤣🤣🤣
@AEW @JonMoxley JON MOXLE falling on the RAMP was absolutely hilarious 🤣 https://t.co/PoaYwvye2n

Both stars continued to brawl backstage. The last time Page and Jon Moxley wrestled, there was no decisive winner, and it looks like the two will settle their scores at the upcoming Winter is Coming special event.

Are you excited to see Hangman Page back in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
