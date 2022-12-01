Since William Regal betrayed Jon Moxley at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, the latter has become more agitated and motivated to be the top star. This week on Dynamite, he claimed he was the best talent in the entire AEW roster. As he was done talking, former world champion Hangman Adam Page made his shocking return. The wrestling world was elated to see The Cowboy back.

Hangman was last seen in October when he challenged the former WWE Superstar for the AEW World Title. During the match, Page suffered a concussion, and as a result, the referee was forced to stop the match.

As The Cowboy walked to the ring, he and Moxley continued where they left off and began to brawl with each other.

Post AEW All Out, Jon Moxley was supposed to take a vacation, but because of the 'Brawl-Out' incident, he was forced to postpone the plans.

Upon realizing that Moxley's next feud was going to be with The Cowboy, the wrestling world was upset that he wouldn't be taking his vacation anytime soon.

People were excited to see Hangman Page back on their television screens after the concussion scare.

A.Z. @TheRealAZJhawks @AEW @theAdamPage @JonMoxley Hangman Page is to AEW what Sting was to WCW, HBK to WWE. @AEW @theAdamPage @JonMoxley Hangman Page is to AEW what Sting was to WCW, HBK to WWE.

Zer-0- @Zer052344392 @AEW @theAdamPage @JonMoxley These are the moments I live for. Hangman is my dude! Can't wait for him to get his legit world title run. @AEW @theAdamPage @JonMoxley These are the moments I live for. Hangman is my dude! Can't wait for him to get his legit world title run.

Moxley fell off the ramp during the brawl, and fans mocked the former world champion for that botch.

SonicUFastOBC @SonicUFastOBC @AEW @JonMoxley JON MOXLE falling on the RAMP was absolutely hilarious 🤣 @AEW @JonMoxley JON MOXLE falling on the RAMP was absolutely hilarious 🤣 https://t.co/PoaYwvye2n

Both stars continued to brawl backstage. The last time Page and Jon Moxley wrestled, there was no decisive winner, and it looks like the two will settle their scores at the upcoming Winter is Coming special event.

Are you excited to see Hangman Page back in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

