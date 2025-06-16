Jon Moxley's new ally huge championship match announced; will face 26-time champion

Jon Moxley's quest to attain complete control and power in AEW has seen him align with multiple stars. One of his newest allies will look to maintain a similar position in a different landscape following a major announcement.

The star, who became Moxley's newest associate, is a popular name in New Japan Pro-Wrestling: Gabe Kidd. He returned to AEW at the Beach Break edition of Dynamite to help Mox to retain his World Title against Samoa Joe. Despite his involvement in All Elite Wrestling, Kidd continues to be a top fixture for NJPW as the reigning IWGP Global Champion.

NJPW recently took to its X/Twitter to announce that Kidd will defend his IWGP Global Championship against another star who has made appearances in AEW, Hiroshi Tanahashi. The match is scheduled to take place on July 4 at the NJPW Soul 2025.

"July 4, Gabe Kidd defends the IWGP Global Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi!"

Hiroshi Tanahashi is a legend in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He is an eight-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, a two-time IWGP Intercontinental Champion, a three-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, a three-time IWGP Tag Team Champion, a two-time IWGP U-30 Openweight Champion, a six-time NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion, and a one-time NJPW World Television and NEVER Openweight Champion.

Gabe Kidd broke his silence on being left out of a major AEW match involving Jon Moxley

Gabe Kidd shocked the wrestling fans when he returned to AEW to assist Jon Moxley in retaining his World Championship against Samoa Joe. Since then, he has been seen aligned with Moxley's Death Riders and The Young Bucks.

Despite the budding alliance, the rising NJPW star was left out of the high-profile Anarchy in the Arena match at the Double or Nothing 2025 event despite speculations that he would compete. He broke his silence on the same and claimed that Moxley's crew and he joined forces with the common goal of decimating the All Elite Wrestling landscape.

"I don't understand what I have to explain here.. There's a lot of people asking questions - why would Gabe Kidd join up with The Young Bucks, why would Gabe Kidd join up with Jon Moxley? It's very f***** simple. They wanna save this company, they wanna save what AEW is protecting from all of us, you wanna protect it? How are you gonna do that when we are here, eating it alive?"

With a massive force of dominance backing Gabe Kidd ahead of his aforementioned championship bout, it remains to be seen if association with Jon Moxley would come in handy to keep his own title reign intact.

