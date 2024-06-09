Jon Moxley's opponent for Forbidden Door 2024 finally announced

AEW's Jon Moxley is one of the top stars to keep track of at the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View. Moxley is the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

At New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Dominion 2024 PPV, Jon Moxley successfully defeated EVIL in a Lumberjack Match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Moxley took out the House of Torture with a Barbed Wire and managed to hit his Death Rider finishing move on EVIL to retain his title.

After the match, Moxley called out any star who wanted to challenge for the IWGP World Title. Tetsuya Naito answered the call and the rematch for the title was made official for the Forbidden Door PPV on June 30th. Moxley had previously defeated Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the NJPW Windy City Riot show in April.

Trending

New Champs in WWE! More RIGHT HERE

Jon Moxley claims nobody can replace his legacy in professional wrestling

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has turned himself into one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling after leaving the WWE in 2019. He is a former three-time AEW World Champion and is the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Speaking in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Moxley reflected on his legacy in professional wrestling.

“I’m the only Jon Moxley there is. I don’t see another one walking in any f-----g time soon — When it’s all said and done, and I’ve been eaten by a cougar or something and people look back on everything, I like the idea that you won’t know where to classify me in history. You don’t know where to put me on your lists or your rankings or whatever the f--k. You have no idea where to classify me, but you can’t ignore me, so you’re going to have to give me my own space… I like that.” [H/T - Sports Illustrated]

The Purveyor of Violence is set to defend his IWGP World Title against Tetsuya Naito at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top on June 30th.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback