“I don’t see another one walking in any f***ing time soon” - Jon Moxley says nobody can replicate his legacy

A top AEW star recently shared the view that his legacy in pro wrestling cannot be replicated. The talent in question is Jon Moxley.

The Purveyor of Violence is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers in the world. Since his All Elite debut in 2019, Moxley has been consistently presented as a top star in the Jacksonville-based promotion. AEW's working relationship with NJPW allowed the 38-year-old star to compete in Japan over the years as well, enabling him to recently make history by defeating Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship last month at NJPW Windy City Riot 2024.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Jon Moxley reflected on his legacy in pro wrestling and highlighted his uniqueness as a performer.

The former AEW World Champion acknowledged the difficulties of categorizing himself and his work. He liked the fact that he would have to be granted a distinctive space in the sport's history.

“I’m the only Jon Moxley there is. I don’t see another one walking in any f-----g time soon — When it’s all said and done, and I’ve been eaten by a cougar or something and people look back on everything, I like the idea that you won’t know where to classify me in history. You don’t know where to put me on your lists or your rankings or whatever the f--k. You have no idea where to classify me, but you can’t ignore me, so you’re going to have to give me my own space…I like that.” [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Hiroshi Tanahashi commented on Jon Moxley following his IWGP Title win

Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi are no strangers to one another. The Blackpool Combat Club member had been gunning for a match against The Ace of NJPW during his run as IWGP US Champion. The two men finally collided over the interim AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door 2022, with the Ohio native picking up the win.

Tanahashi recently addressed Jon Moxley's IWGP World Heavyweight Title win in an interview with Sports Illustrated. Pointing out that the top belt of the promotion had been held by "outsiders" before, the President of New Japan Pro-Wrestling stated that the wrestler who defeated Mox for the IWGP Title would find themselves under a huge spotlight, which would be wise to utilize.

“This isn’t the first time that the top title has been worn by an outsider. Whoever can take it off Moxley will have a big spotlight on them, and I hope they make the most of it," Tanahashi said.

Moxley has already retained his title against Powerhouse Hobbs, Ren Narita, and his protege Shota Umino. He will defend the belt against EVIL at NJPW Dominion 2024.

Thoughts on Jon Moxley's career so far? Hit the discuss button and share your views!

