Jon Moxley's partner issues a 5-word warning following brutal attack on former AEW champion

Jon Moxley’s partner-in-crime Claudio Castagnoli has just issued a five-word warning following a brutal attack on a former AEW champion. This took place after the conclusion of Dynamite this week.

Moxley defended his AEW World Title against Powerhouse Hobbs in what was a hard hitting match. The former WWE star won the match via submission and continued his reign of terror as the top champion of the company.

After the match, Hobbs was viciously attacked by the Death Riders, with Claudio Castagnoli taking the lead when he attacked him with a chair. They were later chased away from the ring by the returning Rated-FTR who came to the aid of Powerhouse Hobbs.

After the events of the night, Claudio took to X/Twitter to acknowledge Jon Moxley as the king and wrote:

“Don’t mess with the king.”

It was effectively a warning to anyone in the AEW locker room that wants to mess with Moxley. It has been made clear that they will be met with the same fate as Hobbs.

Bully Ray wants Kenny Omega to replace Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley is the apex predator in AEW and is the undisputed top heel of the company. He has been pushed as an unstoppable force and his matches also reinforce that fact.

Bully Ray, who has been in the wrestling business for a long time has said that if there was one name that can take out Moxley, it was Kenny Omega. Speaking on the Busted Open After Dark podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer said:

“This whole takeover situation with Mox, if anybody is going to be the savior of the company, to me, it's got to be Kenny Omega. I don't want to say it's not going to work, it will work to a degree with the AEW fanbase, but it will never work the absolute way it should work to the umpteenth degree because Jon Moxley's not a heel.”

It will be interesting to see how Omega will be pushed now that he has made his return to the company.

