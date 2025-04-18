Jon Moxley's potential replacement makes shocking move on AEW Collision Spring BreakThru

Jon Moxley's potential substitute answered an interesting challenge on the Spring BreakThru edition of AEW Collision. Claudio Castagnoli has always been the World Champion's right-hand man. He takes over the command when Moxley is absent from the promotion. The Swiss Superman recently faced Adam Cole in a great match.

Daniel Garcia had an interesting reign with the TNT Championship. His feud with Adam Cole was also the highlight of the reign. In the first two matches, they failed to produce a winner. However, their third bout turned out to be magical. The Panama City Playboy finally got his hands on the title at the Dynasty pay-per-view. This was his first AEW championship in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

On tonight's Collision, Cole's challenge was answered by the Swiss Superman. The duo wrestled a hard-fought battle, and the champ picked up a massive victory. Claudio was furious following the loss, and the Death Riders came to his support. The former looked to win another title after he lost the World Trios Championship last night on Dynamite.

It will be interesting to see who will be the next challenger to the TNT Champion. Only time will tell if the Swiss Superman will seek the title again.

