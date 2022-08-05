Jon Moxley's recent title challenger plans on calling out former WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano

Blake Christian has revealed his plans to call out former WWE star Johnny Gargano.

Christian recently challenged Jon Moxley for the GCW Heavyweight Championship at The People vs. GCW event. Despite being unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone the current AEW star, the former explained his plans regarding Gargano.

Speaking with All Real Wrestling Podcast in a recent interview, Christian explained his plans, as he intends on calling out the former WWE star.

"I’m also thinking about Johnny Gargano who has left hints here and there, so I’m definitely gonna keep calling him out." said Christian [H/T: Post Wrestling]

According to Fightful Select, Christian could sign with AEW but as a talent for Ring of Honor. The former WWE star recently competed at the ROH Death Before Dishonor.

Johnny Gargano recently explained if he will sign with AEW or go back to WWE

Johnny Gargano left WWE at the end of 2021 after a farewell match at WarGames. Since departing the company, the former WWE star is yet to make his return to the industry despite fans desperately hoping for his return.

While speaking at Starrcast V, the former NXT Champion explained why he hasn't decided on his future. Gargano said:

"This time period of my life has given me a unique opportunity to sit back and surgery the landscape of everything. If I would have made a decision immediately, who knows what would have happened. The fact that I told myself that I was going to sit back, watch what happens, and make a decision based off that. I love things where both places are going. There are pros and cons, get it, cons, Khans, wordplay. I love what both places are doing." [H/T Fightful]

As it stands, there is no indication that Gargano will sign with AEW going forward. It remains to be seen what his next big move will be.

