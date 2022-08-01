"There are pros and cons" - Johnny Gargano on whether he will return to WWE or sign with AEW

Former NXT star Johnny Gargano is weighing his options regarding whether he will be WWE or AEW bound while returning to wrestling.

Gargano left WWE at the tail-end of 2021 after receiving a farewell match at WarGames. The former NXT Champion is yet to return to professional wrestling in any capacity, despite considerable fan speculation for him to do so.

His wrestling future was the topic of discussion when Gargano appeared at Starrcast V. He explained that there are reasons for and against both promotions and admitted that he is currently taking his time before making any decisions:

"This time period of my life has given me a unique opportunity to sit back and surgery the landscape of everything. If I would have made a decision immediately, who knows what would have happened. The fact that I told myself that I was going to sit back, watch what happens, and make a decision based off that. I love things where both places are going. There are pros and cons, get it, cons, Khans, wordplay. I love what both places are doing." [H/T Fightful]

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



#ImpactWrestling #IMPACTonAXSTV Here’s the Johnny Gargano clip that aired on IMPACT last night. Here’s the Johnny Gargano clip that aired on IMPACT last night.#ImpactWrestling #IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/metTOshFXD

Gargano made a surprise appearance at IMPACT Wrestling via a video message earlier this month, praising Alex Shelley ahead of his world title match against Josh Alexander. Despite the appearance, he is not expected to make his stay in the promotion a long-term deal.

Johnny Gargano was trending during SummerSlam

During SummerSlam on Saturday, Gargano seemed to be a topic of discussion as his name trended on Twitter throughout the event.

Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGargano Wait. Am I gonna be in the Fantastic Four?! Wait. Am I gonna be in the Fantastic Four?! https://t.co/Le61A44bdu

With speculations that Triple H wants to bring some of the old NXT talents back into the company, it was rumored that Gargano could return during the event. While the latter didn't come back, another black-and-gold era performer did.

Dakota Kai was someone that Triple H seemingly looked to bring back. She returned to the promotion alongside Bayley and Io Shirai (AKA IYO SKY), despite reportedly having had talks with AEW.

With Kai back in WWE, would you like to see Johnny Gargano return as well? Or would you prefer him as an All Elite? Sound off in the comments below.

