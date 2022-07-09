"I’m really only getting one shot at this" - Johnny Gargano explains why he left WWE

Former WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano explains why he didn't re-sign with the company.

Johnny Gargano was one of the highlight performers on the black and gold brand during their golden age. Gargano put on instant classics at TakeOver events and had tremendous feuds with the likes of Tommaso Ciampa, Finn Balor, and Adam Cole.

After last year's WarGames, Gargano announced his departure from the company. During his final segment, he was attacked by Grayson Waller. Since then, the wrestling world has been waiting for Gargano to return. On an episode of Good Karma Wrestling, Johnny opens up about why he didn't re-sign with the company:

“I had this guaranteed contract with WWE I could take for a lot of money, and I could come back and I could keep doing what I’m doing. I just knew that with the baby on the way, I didn’t want to have anyone else being in control of my time, because I’m really only getting one shot at this. Me and Candice only plan on having one kid, so I want to be there and try to experience everything I can with Quill for his first year before I do anything else.” [H/T - WrestlingInc]

It was interesting to see Gargano making such a wise decision for his family. Fans will be eagerly waiting for his return to the world of professional wrestling.

Johnny Gargano was the first-ever triple crown winner in WWE NXT

Gargano is synonymous with the black and gold brand, even adopting the nickname "Johnny TakeOver". Gargano and Ciampa showcased their skills during the Cruiserweight Classic and became a formidable team. They defeated The Revival for the NXT Tag Team Championship at TakeOver Toronto.

When Ciampa got injured, the team broke up leading to Gargano becoming a singles star. However, Ciampa returned from his injury and they began a feud. The two delivered several classics and Gargano won his first North American Championship.

After the feud was put on hold due to Ciampa's second injury, Gargano was surrounded by The Undisputed Era. Adam Cole and "Johnny Wrestling" went to war for the vacant NXT Championship at TakeOver New York, where Gargano became a triple crown winner.

It is difficult to win and hold the championship in WWE but Gargano did it during the famed "Black and Gold Era" of NXT. It will be interesting to see if he returns to WWE or finds a new home in another major promotion.

