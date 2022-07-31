Reported details regarding Dakota Kai's talks with AEW following her return at WWE SummerSlam

Dakota Kai made her shocking return to WWE at SummerSlam, standing alongside the returning Bayley and NXT call-up Io Shirai.

Kai was released from the promotion earlier this year, not long after challenging Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship, and fans have been speculating about her arrival in another promotion.

Fightful Select reports that she had interest from multiple companies. However, her talks with AEW are said to have never picked up much after the two parties had been introduced. It was also noted that members of AEW's roster had pushed for her to join, but the reason for the talks breaking down remains unknown.

The former NXT star made her return following a rematch between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch. After Belair scored the win to settle their saga, she and Lynch embraced as a sign of respect and effectively turn Big Time Becks into a babyface.

Shortly following that, Bayley emerged, making her own return from injury. But as it turned out, she hadn't come alone, with Kai and Io Shirai seemingly joining the Role Model in a new stable.

WWE legend DDP had implored AEW and Tony Khan to sign Dakota Kai when she was first released

The reported interest in Dakota Kai from AEW, however, talks progressed, makes all too much sense given the wrestling pedigree the New Zealander possesses.

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page even believed Tony Khan should sign her during an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Bro Show.

"I was surprised they got rid of Dakota [Kai]. She's good-looking, her work is really good, I was expecting to see her up there, but she never got that shot. If I was Tony Khan, I'd pick her a** up. WWE's women's talent is off the charts. Most of the girls are better than the guys. If I was Tony, I'd pick her up. But it's a different world now bro," Page said back then. (from 3:00 to 3:46)

DDP praised Kai for her talent and the WWE Women's roster in general. He also expressed his surprise at her release, especially with her talent in the ring, and felt she was destined for big things if given the opportunity.

After tonight's events at SummerSlam, it is safe to assume Tony Khan failed to land Dakota Kai in All Elite Wrestling. However, now the star has another opportunity to shine with her WWE return alongside former women's champions like Bayley and Io Shirai.

What was your reaction when Kai returned at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments below.

